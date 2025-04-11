BNA officially announces new location at Penticton's former Slackwater Brewing taproom

Photo: File photo Construction work has begun on the corner of 218 Martin Street in Penticton, formerly the home of Slackwater Brewing, with plans for another location of a popular Kelowna-based brewery, BNA

BNA has officially confirmed their new location in Penticton, after rumours swirled in the community for weeks.

This latest addition to the BNA lineup will be at the former location of Slackwater Brewing.

Construction work has already started on the corner of 218 Martin Street.

BNA Brewing was first opened in Kelowna in 2015, and its name originates from the British North America Tobacco Company, the previous owners of the Kelowna location.

The Nixon Hospitality Group recently opened up BNA Brewing in Vernon at the old Finning building on Kalamalka Lake Road.

Penticton is their next frontier.

Slackwater's taproom closed at the end of October and has since built a partnership with Parkside Brewery, based in Port Moody, who continue to produce their brews.

While BNA will not be brewing on site in Penticton, the team said in their news release that their production facilities in Kelowna and Vernon will supply the new spot.

“We’ve always been inspired by Penticton,” BNA co-owner Kyle Nixon said.

“As a brewery, we hold Fest of Ale in such high regard and have a lot of respect for the folks who host it."

“We’re so excited to pour our beer in a city that loves to drink it, and can’t wait to become a part of the amazing community.”

Plans for the Penticton BNA include a food menu, comfortable gathering spaces, and bowling lanes.

"BNA Burger, the brewpub’s hit smashburger concept, will also find a place at this new operation," the brewery added.

No opening date has been announced.