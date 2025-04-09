Grand Chief Stewart Philip of Union of BC Indian Chiefs endorses federal NDP

Photo: The Canadian Press file photo Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and Penticton Indian Band member, has formally endorsed NDP prime minister candidate Jagmeet Singh in the upcoming federal election.

"Jagmeet Singh and the NDP represent social justice and equity, and will stand up for all Canadians in the face of Trump's bullying tactics,” said Grand Chief Stewart Phillip in a statement.

“I am proud to support the NDP once again in the upcoming federal election. I am confident Jagmeet will work hard to uphold Indigenous title and rights and address the climate emergency."

In the Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding, the NDP are represented by Linda Sankey.

General election day is April 28.