Summerland trail camera catches sizeable beaver walking through backyard creek

Contributed James Burrell

A beaver moseying his way down the creek in the backyard of a home in Summerland's Prarie Creek was so large the residents thought it was a bear at first.

Irene Burrell said that the beaver went through at 6:00 am on Wednesday morning, and was caught on video on her husband, James Burrell's, trail camera.

"Canadian content, just for a laugh. A quick walk through our creek. A beaver! Elbows up," she shared to a local Facebook group.

Beavers are commonly spotted through out the Okanagan area, in lakes and rivers, though if you want to spot them too, you may need to become an early riser as most people note they are most active in the morning.