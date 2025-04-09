Interior Heath issues drug alert for a purple substance sold in Penticton as down

Photo: Interior Health

A drug alert has been issued for Penticton after a purple sample sold as "down" was found to contain medetomidine as well as fentanyl and bromazolam, according to Interior Health.

IH says Medetomidine is a non-opioid drug with effects similar to xylazine. It is up to 200 times stronger than xylazine, which carries a very high risk of overdose, prolonged sedation and long-lasting overdoes symptoms.

"While fentanyl will respond to naloxone, medetomidine (and bromazolam) will not," they said in the alert.

"Medetomidine suppresses respiration and has potentially dangerous cardiovascular effects."

The drug could be sold as down, dope or fentanyl and looks like purple chunks or pebbles.

The alert is in effect until April. 14, 2025.

IH advising people to consider the following if using drugs:

Find drug checking locations at www.drugchecking.ca

Carry naloxone and know how to use it

Be aware of risks if mixing with other drugs, including alcohol

Use with others when possible

Start with a small amount and space out your doses

Get the LifeGuard App - lifeguarddh.com

Call 211 or visit b211.ca to find services near you

"Please ensure your clients are aware of safer drug use tips that can help prevent overdose as well as where they can access naloxone, drug checking and other overdose prevention services in your community," IH added.