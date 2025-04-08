Fest of Ale back in Penticton this weekend

Photo: Fest of Ale

Say cheers to beer and more this weekend in Penticton at the 28th annual Okanagan Fest of Ale.

The festival kicks off on Friday, April 11, and runs through Saturday, April 12, at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

It will feature beer, cider, seltzer, and non-alcoholic options from around B.C. alongside live entertainment for all attendees 19-plus.

"It will once again be an indoor/outdoor event with the Hopyard happening on the grassy area," said Michael Stocker, president of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society, in a press release.

"This is an incredible chance to support our 100 per cent Canadian festival with every vendor making delicious food and beverage in B.C. and the Okanagan. We have an amazing line up of beer, cider and food vendors this year, and will be once again welcoming brewers from all over the province to our beautiful city.

"A few breweries have started making seltzers and they will be showcasing that this year as well, so there are a lot of options for people who do not drink beer."

Proceeds from Fest of Ale tickets go right back to local charities like the Okanagan Similkameen Neurological Society, the Penticton Soupateria and the Salvation Army.

The festival will see 50 brewers and cideries on site for a total of 150 beverages to taste.

"Throughout the year, our volunteer board of directors work to put together a great schedule over the weekend and this year is no different. We will have live music in the Hopyard and inside, activities from HooDoo Adventures, photo booths, temporary tattoos from Amuzing Fun Rentals all while tasting some of the finest brews on the market," Stocker said.

