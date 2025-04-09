Retired Penticton Conservation Officer speaks on urban deer being the top public wildlife safety concern

Casey Richardson

A recently retired B.C. conservation officer is speaking out about the lack of action against the urban deer populations in Penticton, saying it's his number one wildlife safety concern.

Mike Stern spent 33 years working as a CO, with 16 of those being in Penticton.

His opinion is that urban deer are more worrisome than bears or cougars, and the government bodies have ignored the issue for far too long.

Stern said over the years he's seen the deer population grow immensely in town and lose their fear of humans in the process, leading to more dangerous interactions.

Dogs have been trampled on and injured by deer, sometimes with their owners along with them.

"When you walk your dog around, anywhere where there's a doe with a fawn, the chances of you being chased down is very high," Stern said.

With a high population of elderly individuals in the community, Stern said he's worried about times they can't protect themselves.

At this point, Stern said the government bodies have not done enough to address the issues.

"I think the city or the regional district have to take this more seriously and can't just [pass the] buck to the provincial government," he added.

"It's just a matter of time before somebody gets seriously injured."

Last week, a provincial expert on deer population control came to speak with Penticton city council on urban deer control options.

Holger Bohm, an ungulate specialist with the province, provided details about some tools other municipalities have attempted to use in recent years, such as birth control, culling or population control by hunting.

Relocation is no longer an option at this time, due to the risk of spreading disease.

Bohm told council of instances in the United States where urban deer populations have been almost entirely eradicated through culling, but public opinions vary — especially given the debate on how to humanely cull.

"It's a very difficult solution to deal with when you deal with people's emotions with wildlife. There's a majority of the population that love to see the deer in town wandering around. They like to look at them," Stern said.

Council voted to have staff report back with further information on how to potentially address urban deer in the city, and possible next steps.

Conservation authorities remind the public that every spring does can act dangerously and charge at people, as they are trying to protect their fawns.

Residents are urged give deers 50 to 100 yards if possible when walking. A wide berth is the best advice.

Deer can be triggered to run long distances if they perceive that you are a threat to their fawn.

Residents are also encouraged to leave fawns alone, even if spotted in an area without their mom.

To report a conflict or concern with wildlife, contact the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.