Jason Reynen will see first Penticton council meeting on April 22

It's finally official, Jason Reynen is Penticton's newest city councillor.

The preliminary results of the Penticton by-election were announced on Saturday evening, but as of Tuesday afternoon, the results have been formalized.

Reynen earned 1,839 votes, far surpassing his nearest challenger Juliana Buitenhuis, who earned 783 votes.

Reynen is expected to be officially sworn in as councillor in the coming weeks, though the date has not been officially confirmed.

City manager of communications and engagement Anna Melnick said the city expects Reynen will be sworn in ahead of the next council meeting, meaning he will attend his first council meeting on April 22.