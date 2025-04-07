'Later is Too Late': Seniors for climate action documentary to be screened at Penticton's Okanagan College

Photo: Contributed

Community members in Penticton are invited to a by-donation screening of a film documenting Canadians facing the existential threat of the climate crisis, and potential solutions.

"Later is Too Late" is a Nancy Nicol film documenting the first ever National Seniors Day of climate action that took place this past fall in communities all across Canada.

Penticton participants made Climate Prayer Flags and marched to City Hall where Mayor Julius Bloomfield proclaimed Oct. 1 Seniors for Climate Day.

"Seniors for Climate organizers and videographers in communities across Canada shared documentation of their events with Nancy, from which she created 'Later is Too Late,' a powerful documentary that tells a story of climate activism and hope for a better future," reads a press release about the film.



In Penticton, the film will screen at Okanagan College in Penticton on April 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., with a discussion following.

It will be part of the Speakers Series at the college.

Admission is by-donation with proceeds going to support Okanagan College students in need.



