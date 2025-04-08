Keremeos 24-unit community housing development approved and funded by province

Photo: Contributed Ambrosia II rendered image.

A Keremeos affordable community housing development with 24 units has been approved by the province.

On Friday, the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society announced housing project Ambrosia II at 724 Veterans Ave. received Preliminary Project Approval from BC Housing via the Community Housing Fund.

"This marks a significant milestone in our efforts to meet the need for safe, inclusive, and affordable housing for individuals and families in our community," reads an LSCSS Facebook post.

"This project is designed to support seniors, young adults, people with disabilities, indigenous peoples, recent immigrants, and other low to moderate income households."

The housing development will feature three studio rentals, 18 one-bedroom suites, and three three-bedroom suites, designed to match housing building Ambrosia I. It will share the same courtyard and other amenities as Ambrosia I.



"This approval is a crucial step toward creating much-needed affordable housing in our community," said Brian Mennell, LSCSS chair.

"We are grateful for the support of BC Housing and the Village of Keremeos, and look forward to continuing our work to bring this project to life."

LSCSS is working with Mierau Contractors and NSDA Architects to finalize designs and begin the tendering process, moving soon to construction.