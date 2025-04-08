Annual Rotary used book, puzzle sale on now through Saturday in Penticton

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club is gearing up for its annual used book sale.

From April 8 to 12, the Penticton Curling Club will transform into a hall filled with gently-used donated books, puzzles and games, which have been collected in recent weeks.

Everything is priced to sell for just dollars apiece, and proceeds will go directly towards community initiatives and local non-profit organizations through the Rotary.

Pop by the curling club 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Saturday, April 12, to find a steal of a deal and support a local cause.