Grab a burger and support families struggling with childhood cancer all at once

A local mother of a child cancer fighter is hoping to help make a difference at an upcoming West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation fundraiser in Penticton.

Neeley Brimer will be an MC and guest speaker at the Saturday, May 24, Impact Dinner at Match Eatery.

Brimer is the mother of Wills Hodgkinson, who has faced multiple battles with a rare cancer since he was seven years old.

The community has repeatedly rallied around Wills, and Brimer's participation with West Coast Kids is a way to give back.

West Coast Kids delivers food, both frozen and fresh, to families with kids in hospital in British Columbia, making sure families can focus on their children during the tragic experience of childhood cancer or blood disorders without worrying about having a healthy meal on hand.

Proceeds from tickets for the Penticton event will go right to West Coast Kids to support that work, and Brimer hopes to make it "the largest event WCK has ever had!"

Tickets are on sale now at $50 a piece, and include a burger and a beer and a $15 tax receipt.

There will be speakers including Brimer, so that attendees can learn more about West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation and all the work they do.

