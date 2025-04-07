All welcome at community forum regarding future of Penticton Temporary Winter Shelter

Photo: Pixabay stock image

100 More Homes Penticton has announced an upcoming neighbourhood forum to learn about the recently-extended local Temporary Winter Shelter, ask questions, and help potentially shape its future.

On April 10 between 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Penticton Seniors' Drop-In Society, all community members are welcome to attend the free event and engage with relevant representatives who coordinate with the shelter's operations.

The shelter, which is located at 441 Dawson Avenue, was given a green light to continue 24/7 year-round through April 2026 rather than its previously intended closing date of March 31 2025.

City staff, who had followed the full-service shelter closely during the winter, found that it had been doing good work keeping people off the street and, in some cases, helping them get services and permanent housing.

Rather than put the roughly 40 residents on the street come April 1, council voted to extend the shelter's temporary use permit through next year, subject to provincial funding.

Two months' worth of funding has been secured, and more is being sought.

The April 10 event will be an opportunity to talk about that future.

Representatives involved in the coordination of the shelter, including bylaw services, RCMP, the shelter operator, City of Penticton staff, the Penticton Industrial Development Association (PIDA), the Penticton Chamber of Commerce, the Fire Department, and local nonprofit partners will be on hand.

“100 More Homes was born nearly a decade ago with a desire to find collaborative ways to help vulnerable people obtain housing solutions. As the increase in homelessness and those on the verge of being homeless has grown, the need has only become more intense," said Tanya Behardien, co-chair of 100 More Homes, in a press release.

"The partnerships between 100 More Homes, BC Housing, the City, Bylaw, the RCMP, Interior Health and P+OPS has been an example of how it can be done. These neighbourhood forums are a chance to share some of the successes but also to hear how we can improve and build on the successes we’ve already had.”

They hosted three sessions over the winter, seeing more than 30 participants "sharing feedback, seeking information, and helping to shape a more responsive shelter model."

The ultimate goal is an end to homelessness.

“We want to put ourselves out of business. We want a community where everyone has a place to call home and a roof over their head and access to recovery and wellbeing," said Desiree Surowski, executive director of Penticton + Area Overdose Prevention Society and Temporary Winter Shelter operator.

"We’re not there yet but the last five months have given me a lot of hope. I’ve got to see people find homes, find that light in themselves again and that inspires us to do even better. I really want to hear from neighbours and business owners, we want to make the community a safer place for everyone and so I’d encourage everyone to come out and provide us feedback on how to improve.”