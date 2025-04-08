Penticton's MyCity online portal will be unaccessible during upgrade installations

Photo: Castanet

Penticton's MyCity online service will be unavailable over the coming weekend.

According to a press release issued Monday, beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 11 through to 8 a.m. on Monday, April 14, the website will not be accessible.

"This interruption will allow for completion of necessary upgrades to the utility software currently used for your electric, water and sewer services. Upon completion of the upgrade, customers should not expect any significant changes," reads the press release.

"However, there may be minor formatting differences on your utility bills. We appreciate your patience during the transition and ask for your understanding as the city navigates the new interface."

Anyone not registered for MyCity can find out more about e-billing for utility bills, property taxes, dog and business licences as well as permits online here.