South Okanagan federal candidate fires back at Pierre Poilievre visit

Photo: Linda Sankey

A recent stop in the South Okanagan by Conservative Party prime minister candidate Pierre Poilievre prompted pushback from the local NDP candidate.

Poilievre held a press conference in Osoyoos Saturday morning during which, in response to a media question, he supported a controversial North-Island Powell River Conservative MP candidate Aaron Gunn, whose recently-resurfaced historical tweets about Canada's residential school system have prompted backlash.

According to Canadian Press and other widespread reporting, Gunn took to Twitter between 2019 an 2021 to question The Truth and Reconciliation Commission's description of the schools as a form of cultural genocide, among other comments, that his opposers say demonstrated him minimizing the residential school experience.

Gunn has since publicly stated he has "always been firm in recognizing the truly horrific" residential school system, and on Saturday, Poilievre said he stands by his candidate.

"He has said he wants to continue to condemn the residential schools and build stronger partnerships with First Nations people," Poilievre said.

In response to the press conference, NDP candidate for Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay Linda Sankey issued a press release.

"It was troubling to see Pierre Poilievre and our [local Conservative candidate] Helena Konanz stand together and say they continue to back Aaron Gunn, their candidate, who has repeatedly minimized the history and trauma caused by residential schools," Sankey's press release states.

She also touted her party's support of 2SLQBTQ+ rights.

"Poilievre’s slogans may help him fill a room, but his actions, and support of Gunn, don’t truly represent this community," the press release reads.

"We are 14 days into this election and the Liberal leader has not made it further west than Winnipeg. Progressive voters need to rally together - in this region, we vote NDP to defeat Conservatives."

General election day is April 28.