Much-awaited Penticton Noodlebox franchise may open this month

Photo: Noodlebox

A much-anticipated new franchise restaurant in Penticton that hit construction snags may finally be opening this month.

Noodlebox, a Victoria, B.C.-born stir-fry restaurant that has since expanded around Canada, caused a buzz on Penticton social media last fall when folks noticed branded signage going up in a vacant unit the same complex as Walmart.

At the time, the anticipated opening date was mid-fall, but delays hit.

Since then, social media posts wondering about the opening have repeatedly popped up, ostensibly showing a clear appetite for the noodles to arrive.

Lucky for those hungry people, that might be soon.

"We have recently received an update that this location is set to open in April (no exact date yet.) There was a delay due to serious construction issue," reads an emailed update from Noodlebox corporate headquarters Monday.

"We are eager to welcome our guests! Stay tuned."