South Okanagan man nets 13th and 14th convictions for driving while prohibited

Photo: Contributed

A South Okanagan man who can't seem to keep himself from getting behind the wheel without a license will spend 193 more days behind bars for his latest offence.

Scott Lorne Burke, 54, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court on Monday, April 7 to learn the consequences for his 13th and 14th prohibited driving convictions.

Court heard that on Sept. 13, 2022, an off-duty police officer was driving behind a motorcycle on Lakeside Drive in Penticton when he saw the motorcycle try to pass a vehicle that had slowed down.

The vehicle had slowed for a deer, and the motorcycle smashed into that deer. Both the driver, later identified as Burke, were tossed into the ditch with minor injuries.

Once Burke was identified, it was found that he was prohibited from driving at the time.

Then on April 29, 2024, an on-duty constable in Oliver recognized a car pulling out of the Tim Hortons drive-through, and pulled it over.

Inside was Burke at the wheel, still suspended from driving.

Burke attended court for sentencing via video from prison. He told the court he is looking forward to putting this behind him and getting on with a constructive life, especially given he is getting older.

"I’m very, very tired of this, your honour, and I’m sorry," Burke said.

“We’re tired too,” said judge Gregory Koturbash.

“It's becoming quite apparent that you are treating court orders like speed bumps, just minor inconveniences along your way to your next bad decision … I can assure you that the next time that you are before the court [your sentence] is going to be measured in years, and not months.”

Koturbash's sentence, once time served had been calculated, left Burke with 193 more days to serve and a three-year driving prohibition after that.