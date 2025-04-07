South Okanagan wineries get big flavour from small batches

Photo: Lightning Rock

These South Okanagan wineries may be small-batch producers, but they are big on delicious flavours!

Summerland's family owned and locally-run Lightning Rock Winery began in 2016, harvested its first grapes in 2017 and began selling wine in 2018, a venture owner and founder Ron Kubek had decided to pursue after retiring in 2011.

“My daughter was the assistant winemaker at Okanagan Crush Pad, and being originally from Victoria, I had always loved the Okanagan, so I thought, let's do it,” he said.

“Many top restaurants in Vancouver and the Okanagan immediately wanted to serve our wines,” said Kubek.

Kubek said the name originates from a large rock on the property, split from a lightning storm.

“We added the Canyon View Vineyard (Chardonnay and Pinot Noir) in 2018, built the winery building in 2019, and in 2020 secured a long-term lease and planted on our Trestle Beach Vineyard (Gamay Noir),” Kubek added of the winery’s origins.

Wines at Lightning Rock boast platinum and gold metals, but it’s the “consistent 5-star Google reviews,” that Kubek says remains his favourite.

“That feedback—direct from the people who visit and drink our wine—is what matters most to us.

Our wines are poured in top restaurants across Vancouver and beyond, and we ship to customers from BC to Newfoundland. It’s been amazing to see the reach grow organically,” he said.

And speaking of organically grown - the grapes at Lightning Rock are, too.

“Our grapes are organically farmed, and the winemaking follows low-intervention ideologies. We focus on showcasing each vineyard site, especially with our single vineyard Pinot Noir expressions,” explained Kubek.

“I’ve always encouraged our winemakers to make wines they love to drink—balanced, expressive, and approachable. We take our time with the process rather than rushing to bottle and sell.”

Winemaker Sebastian Hotte said the Chardonnay and Syrah are both his favourite to make.

“He prefers to keep production small—about 300 cases per wine—so he can really dial in each wine’s personality and get creative,” said Kubek.

“Some of my favourites are all of our different bubbles, both Champagne/Traditional Method and our Pet Nat’s (early bubbles still done naturally). They are not easy wines to make but are absolutely delicious.”

Lightning Rock opens Easter weekend, but will open full time for the wine season, seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the May Long weekend. Be sure to reach out to make a reservation!

“As a small, family-owned winery with a local team, we aim to rival the big wineries in quality—while keeping things relaxed and fun,” said Kubek.

“We believe wine should be approachable and enjoyed in any setting, whether it’s a special dinner or a casual afternoon with friends or family. We’re committed to creating wines people love to drink and experiences they want to come back for.”

And Kubek continues to advocate for better access to B.C. Wines, provincially and internationally, with Kubek saying Lightning Rock launched a U.S. wine club Apr. 2, available in the Seattle area but which he hopes to expand across Washington state and the United States in the future.

Be sure to check out their website at lightningrockwinery.com, because the winery will be hosting events such as Yoga in the Vines, long table dinners, music nights and even a planting party.

You can find Lightning Rock Winery at 6611 Giants Head Rd in Summerland.

An interest in local history helped create Lakeboat Winery, a Kaleden based winery that opened its doors in 2022.

“I was drawn to Kaleden by a historical home that had fallen into disrepair,” recalled proprietor Tara Mathison.

“While I was planning the restoration, I did some research into Kaleden, Skaha Lake and the Okanagan. I came across a story of the SS Kaleden, a CPR Sternwheeler that serviced the area at the dawn of the 20th century, and began a deep dive into the history of lake boats in the Okanagan Valley. In the Fall of 2017, when I expanded my restoration efforts to the vineyard and winery that neighboured the historical home, the name Lakeboat stuck. Between 2017 and the opening of the tasting room in 2022, I (improved) the vines and buildings and joined forces with a fabulous winemaker, Mireille Sauve. In 2023 I also restored the farmhouse on the winery property, which is available for vacation stays.”

Boasting 100 per cent Kaleden grown grapes, Lakeboat Winery’s “focus is on sustainable farming practices and minimal-intervention winemaking.”

“This approach allows us to create authentic, terror driven wines that reflect the distinctive flavours and structure of Kaleden’s unique wine region,” said Mathison.

“I love our Pinot Gris. It is crisp and refreshing with the distinct flinty minerality that Kaleden vineyards have become known for. This dry white wine embodies the 'beaches and peaches' vibe of the Okanagan Valley. Since most Kaleden Pinot Gris was historically used for blending, it wasn’t possible to appreciate how amazing this grape is on its own.”

Lakeboat Winery opens on the Easter weekend, and is hosting a “Grand-Reopening treat.”

“On Sunday April 19th A Taste of Argentina will be on site serving free Choripan (the ultimate Argentine street food) to the first 100 visitors,” said Mathison. “We are also hosting a Spring Market on Saturday May 10th. Perfect timing to get a gift for Mother’s Day.”

Lakeboat Winery is located at 236 Linden Ave. Visit them online at lakeboatwinery.com

Penticton winery Roche Wines, branding themselves as “deep roots in French tradition,” practices sustainable farming practices, producing “exceptional wine that expresses unique Okanagan terroirs.”

Family owned and operated, Roche Wines comes with six generations of winemaking practices on co-owner and trained viticulturalist and winemaker Penelope Roche’s side. She owns the winery with her husband, Dylan.

Roche Wines uses organic methods to grow and farm its grapes.

Visit them at 60 Upper Bench Rd S, or online at rterroir.ca for operating hours.

