Multiple rockslides on K Mountain raise residents' concerns

Jenna Murphy

Keremeos' K Mountain has been seeing a number of rockslides occurring within the last week, prompting concern among residents.

On Saturday, another rockslide was captured on video exposing a large fault crack on the side of the mountain.

One resident estimates at least a dozen slides have occurred in the same area within the last few days alone.

"Just in the past four days there’s been definitely 10-11 in that spot," Keremeos resident Jenna Murphy said. "Makes me wonder what’s going to happen up there."

Locals witnessed several slides on Saturday. Many people on social media said they were concerned about the fault crack after this latest one.

"They need a geotech to review it asap," one person said.

On Wednesday, one rockslide near Keremeos Ready Mix rumbled so loudly nearby residents mistook the slide for an aircraft or thunder.

According to the province, the risk for landslide has increased due in part to increased wildfires, heavy rains, and flooding.

Prepared BC recommends watching for landslide indicators, such as:

Sudden changes in stream flow

Rapid changes or pulses in stream flow (e.g. changes in volume) or pulses of sediment (e.g. changes from clear to murky water)

Abnormally dirty water

Accumulation of large logs or debris

Rapid accumulation of sediment or bed-load along a flat section of a creek channel

Tension cracks near the top of a slope

The provincial organization also recommends having an emergency plan, as well as leaving a slide-prone area if a rumbling sound increases in volume or rocks start falling.

For more information on landslides and how to prepare for one, click here.