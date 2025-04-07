Landslide monitoring begins with Lower Similkameen Indian Band and geotechnical firm

Jenna Murphy

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

After a series rockslides over the past week, landslide monitoring on K Mountain is now underway via the Lower Similkameen Indian Band and Westrek Geotechnical Services.

According to the LSIB, a static weather station was set up on April 2, aiming to provide realtime slope monitoring for the southern area of the Similkameen River and the Ashnola corridor.

Danger areas are being monitored for potential landslides and avalanches, and teams are looking to see if the station can be used for rock fall.

"Having a safety mechanism in place not only helps with protecting our people, and all living things, but it also means we can help to protect our neighbours and their livelihoods, as well as those who are downstream from us,” said LSIB chief Keith Crow.

However, the LSIB note that there are significant differences between slope monitoring and rockfall. The current weather monitoring system is specific to soil/vegetation slopes.

Analysis is underway into past conditions, past meteorological data sets, first-hand accounts, traditional ecological knowledge, current conditions with data sets, and real-time condition monitoring.

"[Landslides] are usually caused by micro-burst storms with significant precipitation in short time periods or long-term storms that can dump precipitation for extended periods and are related to global climate change," reads an LSIB press release.

The monitoring program is being supported by funding from Indigenous Services Canada.

"The first few weeks of operations will be for data collection, algorithm learning processes, and system learning. LSIB has reached out to local neighbouring governments for possibilities to collaborate with the data collected," continues the LSIB press release.

Photo: Westrek?Geotechnical Services

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

Keremeos' K Mountain has been seeing a number of rockslides occurring within the last week, prompting concern among residents.

On Saturday, another rockslide was captured on video exposing a large fault crack on the side of the mountain.

One resident estimates at least a dozen slides have occurred in the same area within the last few days alone.

"Just in the past four days there’s been definitely 10-11 in that spot," Keremeos resident Jenna Murphy said. "Makes me wonder what’s going to happen up there."

Locals witnessed several slides on Saturday. Many people on social media said they were concerned about the fault crack after this latest one.

"They need a geotech to review it asap," one person said.

On Wednesday, one rockslide near Keremeos Ready Mix rumbled so loudly nearby residents mistook the slide for an aircraft or thunder.

According to the province, the risk for landslide has increased due in part to increased wildfires, heavy rains, and flooding.

Prepared BC recommends watching for landslide indicators, such as:

Sudden changes in stream flow

Rapid changes or pulses in stream flow (e.g. changes in volume) or pulses of sediment (e.g. changes from clear to murky water)

Abnormally dirty water

Accumulation of large logs or debris

Rapid accumulation of sediment or bed-load along a flat section of a creek channel

Tension cracks near the top of a slope

The provincial organization also recommends having an emergency plan, as well as leaving a slide-prone area if a rumbling sound increases in volume or rocks start falling.

For more information on landslides and how to prepare for one, click here.