Penticton's newest city councillor is ready to get his feet wet

Photo: Jason Reynen

Penticton's newest city councillor is looking forward to learning the ropes on council.

The city's by-election was held Saturday to fill former councillor Amelia Boultbee's empty seat, after she was elected as MLA this past fall. When the votes were tallied, Jason Reynen secured a strong victory, garnering, 1,839 votes – more than double the votes of the second-place candidate.

Speaking with Castanet, Reynen said he celebrated his big win with a morning at Apex Mountain with friends, for the resort's closing day.

“It's been a good morning so far,” he said.

While Reynen says he has some plans for his time on council, he's looking to learn the intricacies of council first.

“One of the first things is just get my feet wet,” he said. “I'm new to the business of being on council so I just want to take some time, learn the ropes and then I have some plans in the future.”

Reynen said he enjoyed the campaign process.

“It's a tough thing to do to put yourself out there but if you have people backing you and people supporting you, it makes for a fun thing to do,” Reynen said.

He thanked the community for putting their faith in him.

“Thank you for your support, that's really what drives me is to make change in our city and the people are the biggest part of that,” he said.

“If we work together to find solutions to the problems, we're going to do a lot in a short amount of time.”