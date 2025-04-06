Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland seeking more volunteers to help with rescued goats

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is looking for volunteers who have some spare time to become part of their goat care team.

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary President Lori Huot-Stewart said members of their wellness program are key in helping animals get back to trusting people.

"We all know that cats purr, but did you know that when goats are all snuggled in and trust, they purr, they smile and they love us fully back?" she added.

"Building Trust after being displaced or abused has many obstacles, but the experience to share this kind of trust and bond is hard to explain on their road to recovery."

Working with the many volunteers at the rescue, Huot-Stewart said she sees how seeing the animals thrive once again also impacts them.

"They really feel that it is soul-fulfilling and to be expected. It truly and deeply changes them. This program is important, and it is needed," she said.

If you are interested in joining this team, please email [email protected] attention, Goat nanny.