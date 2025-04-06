South Okanagan Similkameen SPCA hosting Pop-up Bunny Café next weekend

Photo: SPCA

Come out to the SPCA's Pop-up Bunny Café next Saturday to meet and visit with their adoptable bunny, Velvet.

"Enjoy light refreshments, fun kids' activities, and a chance to meet and visit with our adoptable bunny, Velvet" the SPCA shared in their event announcement.

"Come sit, relax, and enjoy her company as you learn more about rabbits and what it takes to care for these intelligent, loving, and complex animals."

The SPCA shared that rabbits can live up to 10 years. As pets, they require just as much attention, care, and commitment as a dog or a cat.

"When welcoming a bunny into your home, it’s important to treat the decision with the same level of responsibility," the animal rescue added.

"A note on Easter: Remember, chocolate bunnies make better gifts than rabbits. Bunnies as pets are a long term commitment."

Admission for the event is by donation, wth all proceeds go to helping animals in need.

"We can’t wait to see you there and introduce you to Velvet!"

The Bunny Café takes place on Saturday, April 12 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Okanagan Similkameen Community Animal Centre.