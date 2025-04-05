Pentictonites gather for Never 51 Protest, sharing a message of 'Pro-Canada'

Photo: Casey Richardson

Roughly 20 people gathered on the corner near Penticton's City Hall on Saturday, to show their support for Canada in a 'Never 51 Protest.'

Gatherings of similar demonstrations have been held outside U.S. consulates and in front of government buildings across Canada since U.S. President Donald Trump started economy-wide tariffs and threatened making the country into the 51st state.

Organizer Donna Bahara said she wanted to gather people locally to show that people here care too.

"I just wanted to get people on the street here and do something besides yelling at my Facebook page," she added with a laugh.

Bahara was happy with the turnout, along with the honks of support.

"I'd be happy with five and overjoyed with 10. So I don't even know what beyond overjoyed is," she said.

The main focus of the event was to get a message of 'Pro-Canada' out there.

"It's not a [political] party thing," she said, in reference to the federal election campaigns going on in the area.

"The sovereignty issue is insane and the tariffs are insane, and he [President Trump] needs to go away."

While Canada was not included in the latest announcement from the USA on sweeping tariffs imposed across numerous countries, uncertainty remains for the future.