Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre campaigning in South Okanagan at live rally

Casey Richardson

UPDATE: 6:30 p.m.

The building was packed to the brim with supporters as Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre held a rally on Saturday afternoon in Penticton.

Many supporters had to be turned away at the door after the large venue on Government Street filled up.

There a was a small counter-rally of about five people holding signs for Mark Carney across the street from the venue.

Pierre Poilievre shared his campaign promises including a 15 per cent income tax cut.

The crowds chanted party slogans such as "Bring it Home" during Poilievre's speech.

Member of Parliament Dan Albas, who is running as the Conservative candidate in the Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna riding, also took to the stage, along with Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidate Helena Konanz.

Poilievre once again spoke about coming to the Okanagan as a child on camping trips from his home in Alberta, something he had mentioned at a press conference in Osoyoos earlier today.

He then addressed how he believes the Conservatives will do a better job facing off agains U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Donald Trump has said it would be much easier to deal with the Liberals. He wants them in power because that will keep Canada's economy weak," he said.

"Trump doesn't get to pick our next prime minister, Canadians do and they want to put Canadians first for a change."

Poilievre's campaign through the South Okanagan comes about three weeks before the federal election takes place on April 28.

Meanwhile, Liberal leader Mark Carney is campaigning in Ontario Saturday while NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is in Atlantic Canada.

Contributed

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

Pierre Poilievre is making his second stop in the South Okanagan shortly, taking to the stage in Penticton for one of his "Canada First" rallies.

Castanet's Casey Richardson is reporting from the rally which is set to begin around 4 p.m. Richardson reports that the room is packed and a line is outside the location at 1704 Government Street, future site of the "Innovation District" mega-development.

It is expected that the rally will be live-streamed, and Castanet will carry it in this story once the stream begins.

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre told those gathered at a press conference in Osoyoos Saturday morning that the Okanagan is his favourite place in the world.

Poilievre is spending the weekend on the campaign trail in B.C., with appearances in Osoyoos and Penticton Saturday, followed by a stop in New Westminster Sunday.

The Conservative leader opened the press conference speaking about coming to the Okanagan as a child on camping trips from his home in Alberta.

“I think it's my favourite place in the world actually,” he said. “It brings back so many memories of camping trips we used to do.”

During the press conference, Poilievre announced his plans to cut all federal government red tape by 25% within two years if he forms a Conservative government.

Additionally, he promised a new law that would require two regulations be cut for every new one added and ensure $2 in administrative cost savings for every $1 added.

“This will force the senior bureaucracy to constantly comb through the rules, get rid of unnecessary and useless regulations and find the most efficient way to protect public safety and the environment,” Poilievre said.

“There are expensive and bureaucratic ways that involve lots of paper and there are ways that you can do more efficiently.”

In response to a question from Castanet about local wineries struggling with inter-provincial trade barriers, Poilievre said he would work to break down these barriers if his party formed government.

“It's terrible that after this lost Liberal decade it's harder than ever to sell goods and services across inter-provincial boundaries,” he said.

“We need true pan-Canadian free trade, one single free market coast to coast, so that anyone in Canada can buy any product from Canada. That is our agenda, to unleash free-enterprise nation-wide economy so we're less dependent on the Americans and we can stand on our own two feet.”

Long-time local MP Dan Albas, who's running as the Conservative candidate in the Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna riding, also addressed the issue.

“We need to have a Conservative government that looks at red tape, works with provinces to bring down the costs so that our vintners, our cideries, our craft brewers and artisan distillers can actually have true free trade in Canada," Albas said.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is in the South Okanagan Saturday.

Poilievre is holding a press conference in Osoyoos Saturday at 10:30 a.m., where he's announcing that an elected Conservative government would cut government “red tape” by 25%.

Additionally, he'll announce that if elected, his government will introduce a “two-for-one” law, mandating that two regulations must be repealed for every new one introduced.

Castanet will be live-streaming the press conference.

Following the morning announcement, Poilievre is heading to Penticton where he'll be holding a “Canada First” rally at 1704 Government Street. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the rally begins at 4 p.m.

Poilievre's campaigning through the South Okanagan comes about three weeks before the federal election takes place. Meanwhile, Liberal leader Mark Carney is campaigning in Ontario Saturday while NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is in Atlantic Canada.