UNISUS school in Summerland announces scholar-athlete partnership with English Premier League club

Photo: Everton media

Summerland's UNISUS international boarding school is joining forces with a British Premier League football club on their upcoming soccer scholar-athlete program.

The school is joining Everton Football Club's International Academy Affiliate Program, which will include curriculum sharing, player development, coach education and safeguarding procedures and practices for burgeoning talent while they still pursue education.

UNISUS' scholar-athlete program is aimed at leading to scholarships, scouting, university recruitment and potential play at semi-professional and professional levels.

"Everton will also help to provide future soccer camps, to improve the skills and provide pathways for young students," reads a press release from UNISUS.

"As an International Academy Affiliate partner, UNISUS players will also have the opportunity to visit Everton’s state-of-the-art Finch Farm complex – the home of Everton’s senior men’s, senior women’s and academy teams - for further education and training."

Mark Thompson, Everton International's technical coaching manager, is excited to welcome UNISUS.

"I am sure this will prove a fruitful partnership for both organisations, and I know our team of coaches are excited to work alongside UNISUS and their team in supporting their soccer academy launch," he said.

“By sharing Everton’s values and coaching methods we will further enhance both our affiliate programme and the Club’s growing impact in Canada.”

The UNISUS program will involve both boys and girls, U13 to U18. For more information click here.