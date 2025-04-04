Penticton Paddle Sports Association offers unique opportunity for corporate teams in upcoming Okanagan Super Sprints

Photo: Penticton Paddle Sports Association

The Penticton Paddle Sports Association has announced a dedicated corporate division in the upcoming annual Okanagan Super Sprints dragon boat event.

Taking place on June 5 and 6, the event will now have a corporate category featuring a "streamlined format, requiring only 10 paddlers per team, making it easier than ever for businesses to participate. The races will be a thrilling 250 meters in length, offering fast-paced action and a memorable experience for all involved," reads a press release from the organization.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to build stronger relationships among employees, boost morale, and showcase their team spirit,” said Launa Maundrell, PPSA president.

“The Okanagan Super Sprints offer a unique blend of fun, fitness, and friendly competition, all set against the stunning backdrop of Penticton’s Skaha Lake.”

All necessary equipment will be provided, as well as an experienced coach and steerperson.

Interested businesses should register soon, as space is limited. For more information and registration details, contact [email protected].