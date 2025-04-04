Check out the best of local tourism offerings at free annual TRUE Penticton Experience Market

Photo: Visit Penticton

This weekend you can be a tourist in your own town with the eighth annual TRUE Penticton Experience Market.

The market, which stands for Thinking about the Remarkable Unique Experiences that make Penticton a destination, will feature over 50 local businesses and experiences on display.

It is free to attend and family-friendly, with plenty of booths to check out with information about places to stay and play, local events and festivals, adventure companies, and more.

There will also be food and drink samples including local wine and craft beer, Visit Penticton merchandise, a scavenger hunt for kids, prizes, scooter test drives, a photo booth and more.

It all takes place Sunday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, no registration required.

Attendees are merely asked to consider bringing a donation to the Penticton Community Fridge & Pantry.