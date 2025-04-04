South Okanagan Medical Foundation announces 'Golden Chari-Tea' event in support of local oncology unit upgrades

Photo: Pexels

A new event combining elegance and generosity is coming to the South Okanagan.

On June 5 at Poplar Grove Winery, join an exclusive afternoon tea service, fashion show and speaking event in support of the South Okanagan Medical Foundation.

The foundation is pushing to help raise the final $250,000 needed to finish the Penticton Regional Hospital oncology centre upgrades.

“Cancer touches so many lives in our community. The Golden Chari-Tea is about coming together, not only to enjoy a special afternoon but to support something that truly matters,” said Karla Ziegler, development officer at the SOS Medical Foundation.

“This event is a perfect blend of social engagement and philanthropic support, offering a wonderful opportunity to connect with friends, enjoy a beautiful afternoon, and contribute to the health and well-being of our community. Every ticket sold, every auction item donated, helps us move closer to improving cancer care right here at home.”

Tickets are $150 with a $100 tax receipt provided, and include the tea service, the fashion show presented by Mi Amor, guest speakers relating to women's health and well-being, and a silent auction and raffle.

Tickets are not yet available, but as space will be limited, the SOS Medical Foundation urges anyone interested to join the VIP list online here to be notified when access to tickets is available.