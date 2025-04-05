Okanagan wineries fed up with inter-provincial taxes; look south for support, sales

Casey Richardson

Some Okanagan wineries are feeling hit while they are down by Canadian governing bodies and grateful for American support, even amidst looming international tension.

Just as Okanagan wineries were celebrating a better sales agreement with Alberta for this year and beginning to bottle their vintages, another tax landed on their wine.

An inter-provincial agreement between BC and Alberta officially took effect in January, wherein the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Direct-to-Consumer program allowed BC wineries to again ship their products to Alberta customers.

Local wineries breathed a sigh of relief to finally be making headway into the Albertan market.

But come April 1, Okanagan winery owners have stated it has become ridiculously priced to send wine since Alberta added another tax.

One Summerland winery said at this point, it’s cheaper to sell wine to the United States than it is across the provinces.

Alberta’s wine-tax increase

BC's next door neighbour has long charged a flat fee of approximately $3 per bottle of wine that passes through its Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC).

In the 2024 agreement, B.C. wineries were allowed to register with the AGLC to be approved to directly sell and ship wine to Alberta residents if the wineries send the approximately $3 levy per bottle to the AGLC.

But starting April 1, the Alberta government implemented a raise in its flat fee and separately introduce a new tax based on the value of the wine, which is called an ad valorem tax.

This tax means higher priced wines will be taxed at a higher rate.

Wine priced at up to $15 per litre will not carry the new ad valorem tax.

Wines that are more expensive will be charged that tax in three increments:

A five-per-cent ad valorem tax on the price between $15 and $20 per litre;

A 10-per-cent ad valorem tax on the price between $20 and $25 per litre; and

A 15 per cent ad valorem tax on the remaining price above $25 per litre.

Chris Holler, general manager of Poplar Grove Winery, said the tiered pricing system makes things complicated.

"The Alberta customers pretty frustrated too, because we just did our wine club shipment," he said. "Now that that they're getting hit with that big tax, they're calling us and they're saying, 'Whoa, what is this?'"

"We just would ask for something that's a little more palatable, especially since we are Canadians. If it was something [around] five to eight per cent like a provincial tax. We would collect from the Alberta customers. We would hold on to it, and then we would remit it to the Alberta government. That's what I think would be the answer to this."

Most wineries suspended direct-to-consumer shipments to Alberta last year, and with these increased costs, could be looking to do it again.

Frustration with government

Wine Growers Canada and Wines of British Columbia have continually put pressure on federal and provincial officials in light of the unpredictable international trade environment and the ongoing threat of U.S. tariffs.

"I'm born and raised in BC. I'm proud Canadian, but when I ship to Alberta, I'm treated as a foreigner. When I ship, it's 28 per cent [on top] thanks to [Alberta's] new tax," Ron Kubek, Lighting Rock Winery owner said.

"It's really frustrating, because I have Canadian employees. Last year, when we lost all our fruit, I didn't lay anybody off ... Man, the government sure make it difficult to sell wine across Canada, to sell anything across Canada."

Kubek has sent letters to the premiers of Ontario and Alberta, asking them to issue in better agreements.

Lightning Rock sent their first shipment off to Washington State rather than across Canada this week.

"I have to be registered for $100 [to sell] in each state, and then all that happens is the state collects a sales tax from the person buying it," Kubek said.

US tariffs haven't hit home

So far, the wineries Castanet spoke with said they have been lucky in not seeing much of an impact on the supply cost.

While winery supplies like glass bottles, screw caps, boxes and machine parts can come through the U.S., some locals were lucky enough to get them through before tariffs hit, or have changed suppliers.

Many get most of their supplies locally, but some are only available from the south.

"So there's never a good time for all tariffs and everything to kind of get turned on its head like this, but timing wise, it was reasonably good that we can kind of adapt to it, and we can source from suppliers that are not either from the US, and products that are not going to pass through the U.S.," said Evan Saunders, winemaker at Blasted Church Vineyards.

Christa-Lee McWatters, the vice president at Gate 22 Winery and Adega Estate Winery, said after the industry faced a challenging couple of years, tariffs on supplies would just be one additional negative to the industry.

"The wine industry is pretty specialized as far as some of the inputs that we require, as far as wine bottles, equipment, that kind of thing. So most likely we'll see that," McWatters added. "But we're really focusing on on the positivity and what we can do moving forward."

A February 2024 report from Wine Growers BC estimated wineries would only be able to harvest one to three per cent of normal levels, meaning "an almost complete write-off of the 2024 vintage" and revenue losses of up to $346 million.

This was the second winter in a row that temperatures near -30 C put a huge dent in production.

"We don't know what's going to happen this year. If we're having to buy Washington State fruit, like when we lost all of our fruit last year, we don't know if it's covered or not on the free trade agreement, whether Canada is going to be penalizing me for that," Kubek said.

Wineries build back together

While there may be some anti-American sentiment across the country right now, Okanagan wineries say they are undoubtedly grateful for the help they received down south after last year's local crop loss.

Holler said while his family's total wine acres are about 160. In Washington State, the farms go up to 1,000 to 1,400 acres in one area.

They had grapes, and the Okanagan needed them to get going this year.

"We partnered with about six other wineries here from Okanagan Falls to the Naramata Bench, mainly. And we said, 'What do you want?' And so we basically just passed the same dollar for dollar amount that it cost us to move or to purchase the [grapes] and get [them] here," he said.

"The advantage at Poplar Grove was that those other wineries added 100 tons to our order. So the farmers down there were really keen on dealing with us, because it made us a bigger player in that market."

Lightning Rock also collaborated with other wineries to purchase grapes, deciding to go with some of the usual varietals they grow and some Washington-area specialties.

"The friendships we made from the vineyards down there, they couldn't have been nicer," Kubek added.

For 2024, the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch has allowed B.C. wineries to use outside grapes or grape juice for their wines if they experienced crop failure.

For many, this was key to keeping their winery in business while crops are rebuilt.

"This wine was all made with with our staff and our labour, and it kept people working and kept people employed, which was what the whole idea of the program was," said Paul Sawler, vice president of sales and marketing at Dirty Laundry Winery.

"Washington growers came through for us in a big way last year, and we're grateful for that."

Looking forward to vintage

Wineries that did decide to purchase U.S. grapes said they are feeling positive about the wine they've created, many choosing to go with the same grapes they would grow themselves.

"You can expect these wines to be stylistically from the Okanagan and made in that style from that what you'd expect from that winery with a little play room on some varietals from those winemakers," Holler said.

Crop loss varied throughout the Okanagan-Similkameen, with some wineries having to replant the majority of their vines, to a few just seeing a little bit of loss.

Some of those who had to lean on the U.S. are having fun with it.

Lightning Rock is calling theirs the 'Cross-border collection' and said 95 per cent of their wine club is looking forward to trying it out.

"We're excited about sharing it into the market and saying, 'Hey, here's an opportunity to taste something that we don't normally get to do,'" Kubek said.

Decent grape crop expected

For the 2025 vintage, wine drinkers can expect to see more BC-grown grapes back in bottles.

"So we ourselves will have a conservative 60 per cent crop estimate that from our vineyards, from Osoyoos to the Skaha Bench and the Naramata Bench," Holler said.

Dirty Laundry is still unsure of what they will see in terms of fruit this year, but didn't see much vine loss last year, though some damage may keep the plants from producing for a little while.

Blasted Church said they had a fair bit of replanting to do after last year, but expect a 50 per cent crop from their remaining vines

"We're in a decent spot. We have a chance to replant some blocks that maybe needed it, maybe plant them to things that are a little better suited, and removing some old wood to kind of rejuvenate the vineyard," Saunders said.

Hope for better tourism season

In the midst of all the changes, there is hope that this year could be see more Canadians travelling to the region.

Sawler said he has reviewed some of the surveys done by Destination BC, in which there seems to be a lot of demand by Albertans wanting to travel to British Columbia.

"As a matter of fact, the last thing we saw was that almost 40 per cent of Albertans expect to make a trip to the Okanagan in the next two years," he said.

WestJet has suspended direct flights between Kelowna and Seattle for April and ended its seasonal service between YLW and Las Vegas three weeks earlier than expected as Canadians start to curtail trips to the U.S.

"What we're hearing from people is that people are going to be choosing to spend their money in Canada, which is great for us as a tourism perspective," McWatters said.

"People want to support local they want to come and visit, they want to spend their money in Canada. So I think we're going to have a fantastic year."

- With a file from Sarah Crookhall

Photo: Ron Kubek

