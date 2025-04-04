Relive the rock: Doobie Brothers tribute show announces date in Penticton

Photo: The Doobie Brothers Experience

Fans of The Doobie Brothers can catch the ultimate tribute act this spring in Penticton.

"The Doobie Brothers Experience" will take the stage at the Cleland Theatre on May 3, featuring visual and vocal similarities to the original act in a show that promises to be "as close to the real deal as you'll ever get."

Expect hits like "China Grove," "Long Train Runnin'," "What a Fool Believes," "Minute By Minute" and much more.

Enter to win tickets through a Castanet contest online here, or click here to secure tickets through the Valley First Box Office for the experience of rock and roll in its 70s and 80s heyday.