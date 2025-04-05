Mobile food vendor applications open for Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen parks

Photo: Pixabay stock image

Applications are now open for seasonal mobile food vendor licences at four Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen parks.

The licences are valid through October 2025 at Manitou Park in Naramata, Kenyon Park in Okanagan Falls, Christie Memorial Park in Okanagan Falls and the Similkameen Recreation Centre in Keremeos.

The licence fee is $500.

Interested vendors are asked to bring a completed application form, found online here, to the RDOS office at 101 Martin Street, Penticton.

Any questions can be directed to RDOS Recreation at [email protected] or 250-490-4114.