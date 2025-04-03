Large item pickup week coming to Penticton garbage cycle

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

Large item pickup will return soon in Penticton during the week of April 14 to 18.

Residents looking to dispose of some bulk can place two large items on the curb on their regular pickup day during that time period.

Items such as furniture, appliances (refrigerators/stoves), exercise equipment or mattresses will all be accepted.

"On your regular garbage day, place these items at your usual collection point by 7 a.m. Please leave a minimum of 1 metre of space between your carts and large items, as a separate collection truck collects the oversized items," reads a press release from the city.

Each item must weigh less than 90 kilograms, or 200 pounds.

"Items that are not accepted are objects with gas motors, televisions, hot water tanks and renovation waste such as toilets, plumbing fixtures and doors. Small appliances and electronics will not be collected, but they can be dropped off for free at J&C Bottle Depot at 200 Rosetown Avenue, PACE Electronics at 105 Martin Street (entrance on Estabrook Ave) or at Campbell Mountain Landfill at 1765 Reservoir Road," continues the press release.

Multifamily buildings are not eligible to participate.

More information can be found at penticton.ca/garbage.