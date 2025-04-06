Popular Keremeos Rodeo seeking sponsors ahead of May long weekend event

Photo: Keremeos Rodeo

The 84th annual Keremeos Rodeo is excited to return this May long weekend, and is looking for sponsors and volunteers to help the popular event be bigger and better than ever.

Featuring classic rodeo spectacles, delicious food, after-hours dancing and mixing events and much more, the three-day event is a staple in the community that draws daily crowds from all over.

Opportunities to sponsor at various financial levels are now available, as well as options to volunteer on festival days.

The Keremeos Rodeo Association is a non-profit society, so any donations will be eligible for a tax receipt. Sponsorship is described as an opportunity for local Okanagan-SImilkameen businesses to be highlighted in a public setting.

Sponsors will receive various tickets, food and drink vouchers that can be distributed to friends, family or employees.

"The KRA wishes to thank past, present & future sponsors, prize donations and volunteers," reads a press release from the rodeo association.

"The success of the Rodeo wouldn't happen without all of the help we get each event!"

For more information contact Clayton Hillman at (250) 499-6315 or [email protected].

Contributed