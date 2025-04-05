Penticton to begin filling two local irrigation systems

Photo: City of Penticton

Public works crews in Penticton will soon begin filling both local the Penticton Creek Irrigation System (Naramata Road) and the Ellis Creek Irrigation System (Valleyview Road) irrigation systems from April 14-30.

"These dates are dependent on the weather conditions and may be subject to change," reads a press release from the city.

"Agricultural users and others with connections from these systems should take whatever precautions necessary if private systems are not to be filled and pressurized at this time."

Upgrades are underway to irrigation system connections.

"System users with a new blue irrigation service connection similar to the one shown [in the picture] will find the system loaded to the point of the gate valve on the homeowner side of connection, indicated by the arrow," reads the press release.

"Once the City system is loaded and you require water, simply turn on the gate valve and load the private system. As new pressure reducing valves were installed with the new service connections, there may be some required adjustments."

Contact the Public Works Department at 250-490-2500 to arrange for a technician to adjust the pressure, or to ask any questions.