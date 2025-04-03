Penticton Farmers' Market gears up for outdoor season with two indoor dates

Photo: Penticton Farmers' Market Scene from an indoor Penticton Farmers' Market in a previous year.

The Penticton Farmers’ Market is gearing up for its outdoor season by launching two indoor Spring Markets at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.

From 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday April 5 and 12, find local vendors selling things like eggs and beef, dried fruits, juices and other items made from locally grown produce, plus honey, mushrooms, sourdough breads, lots of baked treats, local cider, spirits and teas, and more.

The market says it is increasingly important to support local amidst uncertain times between American and Canadian administrations.

“Now more than ever, shopping at the Penticton Farmers’ Market is an act of resilience,” said Philip Solman, assistant market manager, in a press release.

“By supporting local farmers and businesses, shoppers are not only getting the best produce and highest quality artisanal goods, but they’re also strengthening our local economy and protecting Canadian food sovereignty.”

Attendees at the Spring Markets can enter a free draw to win a goodie bag of items from the vendors.