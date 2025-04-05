Jason Reynen wins Penticton byelection

Photo: Jason Reynen

UPDATE: 8:35 p.m.

Preliminary results from the 2025 City of Penticton By-Election have been released, based on ballot accounts prepared at voting locations.

These results are subject to confirmation by the Chief Election Officer before they are finalized.

The preliminary vote counts are as follows:

Jason Reynen – 1,839 votes

Juliana Buitenhuis – 783 votes

Nick Stulberg – 398 votes

Aaron Baisarowicz – 168 votes

Bradley Bartsch – 129 votes

Riley Thompson – 262 votes

Ankit Sachdeva – 80 votes

The Chief Election Officer will determine the official election results in the coming days.

UPDATE: 3:21 p.m.

Voters continue to file into the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Saturday, with election officials reporting that as of 3 p.m. 1533 people had voted.

This number doesn't include those who attended the advanced voting days last week. Officials said they were happy with the turnout so far.

People were continuing to come in to submit their nomination for the by-election.

Voting will conclude at 8 p.m.

UPDATE: 11:52 a.m

A steady flow of voters were passing through the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Saturday morning, as locals make their decisions on who should fill an empty seat on council.

Election officials reported that 712 people had voted as of 11:38 a.m., noting that there was a decent flow since polls opened this morning.

Voting only took a few minutes wait, with the process being relatively fast and easy.

Voting will conclude at 8 p.m.

Photo: Casey Richardson

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

It is by-election day in Penticton, when the road to replace an empty seat on council comes to an end.

Pentictonites have their final chance to take to the polls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today to determine which of seven would-be city councillors will fill the seat of Amelia Boultbee, who left her position in the fall after being elected to the provincial legislature.

Residents had two advance voting opportunities in March, which garnered roughly 1,200 votes.

Those running for council are:

Castanet spoke with each candidate on pressing local issues and their goals for council. Click each candidate's name to read their Q&As with Castanet:

Voting is taking place at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Voting will conclude at 8 p.m., at which time the elections team will be hosting a Zoom meeting so that anyone interested can watch as the results come in, which will be found online here.