Decision day arrives in Penticton for empty city council seat

Photo: Casey Richardson

It is by-election day in Penticton, when the road to replace an empty seat on council comes to an end.

Pentictonites have their final chance to take to the polls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today to determine which of seven would-be city councillors will fill the seat of Amelia Boultbee, who left her position in the fall after being elected to the provincial legislature.

Residents had two advance voting opportunities in March, which garnered roughly 1,200 votes.

Those running for council are:

Castanet spoke with each candidate on pressing local issues and their goals for council. Click each candidate's name to read their Q&As with Castanet:

Voting is taking place at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Voting will conclude at 8 p.m., at which time the elections team will be hosting a Zoom meeting so that anyone interested can watch as the results come in, which will be found online here.