All Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates will be at upcoming forum in Penticton

All five declared candidates in the Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay federal riding have confirmed they will be at an upcoming all-candidates forum in Penticton.

On Wednesday April 9 at the Cleland Theatre, the candidates will be asked to answer questions tailored by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce as well as some pre-submitted questions from the public.

"Questions will be based on issues and events important to Penticton and the entire South Okanagan, including cost of living and inflation, taxes including excise taxes, healthcare, housing affordability, trade relations and tariffs, the economy, environmental protections, and skilled labour shortages," reads a press release from the Chamber of Commerce.

Candidates in attendance will be:

Barry Dewar – People’s Party of Canada (PPC)

Helena Konanz – Conservative Party of Canada (CPC)

Philip Mansfield – Green Party of Canada

Gloria Morgan – Liberal Party of Canada

Linda Sankey – New Democratic Party (NDP)

Doors to the forum open at 5:30, with the event kicking off at 6 p.m.

It is free to attend but pre-registration online here is encouraged. During that registration, there is an opportunity to submit a suggested question that applies to all candidates.

Those who can't attend will be able to listen live on Peach City Radio.