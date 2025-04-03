Green Party made 'mistake' listing local federal election candidate in Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Photo: Contributed

The Green Party of Canada apparently made a "mistake" when it published in multiple places that a Carol Dyck was the candidate for the Similkameen-South Okangan-West Kootenay riding in the upcoming federal election.

In fact, the candidate is Philip Mansfield, who the party confirms lives in Penticton.

Until recently, the Green Party website and its social media listed Dyck, who ran provincially with the Green Party of Ontario in their most recent elections, along with her photo. As of Thursday morning, the email address on Mansfield's official candidate page on the Green website still linked to Dyck's email.

In one social media post on March 21, they labelled her as the Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies candidate then corrected themselves in the comment section, labelling her as the Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidate.

"We apologize for the confusion. It was a mistake on our end," wrote Green Party press secretary Fabriche Lachance Nové in an email, after being contacted by Castanet.

"Philip Mansfield lives in the riding and he is our final pick."

Mansfield's LinkedIn page describes him as an artificial intelligence researched with a background as both an entrepreneur in software and working with Google and Apple.

Mansfield will be in attendance at an upcoming all-candidates forum hosted by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, April 9.