'I thought it was a jet:' Rock slide hits K Mountain in Keremeos

Kathy Burke

A rock slide rumbled Keremeos' K Mountain so loudly nearby residents thought it was a jet passing over Thursday evening.

At around 7:40 p.m., Kathy Burke saw the slide from her front door near Keremeos Ready Mix.

She heard it long before she saw it.

"It sounded like a jet was flying really low for a long time. I have seen and heard other slides on K before but nothing like this one," Burke said.

Due to the location of the slide many locals weren't too worried about resulting damage.

"It was actually far enough away that I didn’t have any concern."

On social media, other locals said it sounded like loud thunder. One person said they live nearby and heard rocks falling for the last couple of days.

"Heard in Osoyoos, thought it was a jet crashing or thunder," said another person on Facebook.

Landslides have been common in Keremeos, including one occurring in November, which was also caught on camera.