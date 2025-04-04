Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen bursary program helped support 26 students

Photo: CFSOS

More than two dozen students received support in 2024 from the Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen, and applications are once again open for bursary applications.

The foundation's 2025 Foundation bursary program will be accepting applications through May 2.

Applications are open to newly graduating and returning students, including adult students, from across the South Okanagan Similkameen. The foundations said this year they are offering over $75,000 in awards to be distributed across 13 bursary funds.

“We’ve been supporting student success in this way for many years now,” Kevin Ronaghan, manager of grants and community initiatives said in a news release.

“Each year, the program grows in popularity among local students looking for help to fund their education.”

The foundation said as students deal with increasing costs, the program itself cannot support all the deserving applications it receives and they hope interested community members will step up and help.

“Community members can consider creating their own bursary fund, or contributing to one of our existing funds, like the South Okanagan Indigenous Education Fund,” Yuki Ihara, donor services manager, said.

“Either option will help us address the gap between students in need and available funding.”

For Kyra Souch, the foundation said receiving an award from the South Okanagan Indigenous Education Fund made her transition to first year university much easier.

“I have saved a lot for university, but the cost of tuition and living expenses are extravagant,” Souch said.

"With this bursary, I will not have to work during the school term, allowing me to focus more time on my studies.”

Souch is one of 26 students supported by a Community Foundation bursary in 2024.

“Every year, it’s a privilege to review the applications of these truly exceptional students and imagine the positive impact they will have on our region and world,” Ronaghan said.

For more information on how to support similar student success, contact Yuki at [email protected].