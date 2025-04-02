18 impaired drivers caught in Okanagan highway policing blitz

Photo: RCMP

A recent BC Highway Patrol blitz in the Okanagan caught 18 impaired drivers and resulted in 35 tickets being issued, as well as seizures of contraband.

According to an RCMP news release, the activity in Osoyoos, West Kelowna and Penticton spanned from March 16 to 20, and involved the BC Highway Patrol Integrated Impaired Driving Unit and the Traffic Safety Unit Police Dog Service, as well as local detachment members.

"Many people don’t realize that BC Highway Patrol is trained to do more than look for unsafe driving behaviour," said Inspector Lori Orstad, the officer in charge of Special Traffic Operations at BC Highway Patrol.

"We have officers trained in security awareness and crime-detection techniques for identifying traveling criminals and we also use drug-detection dogs."

The recent action resulted in:

Impaired driving prohibitions: 18

Files involving drug seizures and seizures of contraband tobacco: 27

Tickets issued to commercial vehicles and their drivers: 35

Commercial vehicles removed from service: 2

"While this operation focused on West Kelowna, Osoyoos and Penticton, BC Highway Patrol launches surprise road safety efforts all over the province at all times of the year," reads the news release.