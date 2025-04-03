Penticton man pleads guilty to damaging vehicle

Photo: File photo

A Penticton man appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Wednesday afternoon to plead guilty to mischief.

Wayne Coe appeared for two charges, including mischief and possession of stolen property.

RCMP had asked for help locating Coe in August of 2024 when he was wanted for two outstanding warrants for the same charges.

Coe’s defence counsel asked to be withdrawn from the record due to ethical reasons, which were not further detailed by the courts.

Coe pleaded guilty to damaging a motor vehicle at a Penticton property on May 2, 2023. He is not currently in custody but is under bail conditions.

A pre-sentence report was ordered, and Coe will return at a later date to be sentenced.