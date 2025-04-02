Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre announces rally in Penticton

Photo: The Canadian Press

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre will be in Penticton this weekend for a rally, as campaign activity ramps up throughout the nation.

On Saturday, April 5, Poilievre will be at 1704 Government Street starting at 3:30 p.m.

According to a media release, Poilievre will speak about the Conservative platform and how it impacts people in the Okanagan.

It is unclear at this time whether Poilievre will make other stops throughout the Okanagan.

The local Conservative candidate for Member of Parliament is Helena Konanz.

The riding, Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay, has modified boundaries and a new name after a recent restructuring of federal ridings. The old riding has been an NDP stronghold in a largely Conservative region since 2015.

Election day is April 28.