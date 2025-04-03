Tickleberry's raises $1200 for Okanagan Falls Heritage and Museum Society

Photo: Okanagan Falls Heritage and Museum Society

Through offering up ice cream for a $1 a scoop last month, a beloved ice cream shop in Okanagan Falls helped raise big bucks for the local museum.

Okanagan Falls Heritage and Museum Society shared on Wednesday that Tickleberry's gave them a $1,200 donation.

The store celebrated it's 35th Anniversary party on March 1 by hosting a fundraiser.

The society said that Tickleberry's is a "shining example of community spirit."

"We feel incredibly fortunate to have such a dedicated and generous neighbour. Their contributions are a vital part of our community's fabric. A heartfelt thank you to Tickleberry's from the bottom of our hearts," they shared in their post.

Tickleberry's is located at 1207 Main St. in Okanagan Falls.