Three Penticton, Summerland schools that are closing will be up for lease

School District 67, Okanagan-Skaha, has decided to put three schools that are closing up for bids to lease.

The board voted in April of last year to close Carmi, Parkway and Giant's Head elementary schools at the conclusion of this current school year.

With the closure looming, the board has decided that the three facilities should be leased out.

"Interested parties are invited to submit an official proposal detailing your organization and outlining the intended use of the space," reads a press release from the district issued Wednesday.

To read more about each of the properties and the opportunities to lease, click here.

The proposal period will be open through April 25.