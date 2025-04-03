Meadowlark Nature Festival back again to celebrate the environment of the Okanagan-Similkameen

Photo: Meadowlark Nature Festival

A nature enthusiast's favourite festival will soon be back once again in the South Okanagan, with more than 60 tours to take part in.

The Meadowlark Nature Festival runs from May 15 to 19 this year, hosted by the Okanagan-Similkameen Conservation Alliance (OSCA).

Participants are invited to explore everything from the area's semi-arid ecosystems to alpine meadows high above the valleys.

OSCA said its goal is "connecting people with nature, engaging them with stewardship stories, and inspiring them to protect the unique habitats and species of our region and our planet."



Activities include hiking, biking, paddling, walking, accessible, and family-friendly tours, all with an ecological or cultural focus, led by local mentors and conservation partners. The events all takes place over the May long weekend, at various venues and locations both indoors and outdoors.

This year's festival welcomes keynote speaker CBC's Laura Lynch.

Lynch, of the What on Earth podcast, will host the festival's "Rendezvous Evening" at the Venables Theatre on May 17, sharing insights into climate recovery and restoration.

For more iformation, events schedule and tickets, head to the Meadowlark Festival website here.