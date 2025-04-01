Penticton councillor on unpaid leave as she seeks higher office

Photo: Helena Konanz

A Penticton councillor will be on unpaid leave while she runs for federal office with the Conservative Party of Canada, despite previously stating she would fulfill her Penticton city council term.

Coun. Helena Konanz requested the leave during Tuesday's council meeting.

Her candidacy in the snap election was announced last week, and came as a shock to some, including local Conservative Party members, given that she had publicly indicated in early January that she intended to complete her council term, which expires in October 2026.

Her unpaid leave request, which is standard when sitting elected officials enter a campaign period for a different office, was unanimously approved, effective April 2.

Immediately following Konanz's leave approval, there was a standard public question period, during which any Pentictonites can ask questions about the entire day's council proceedings.

Lynn Kelsey, a member of the public who is a frequent council meeting attendee and commenter, stood to ask Konanz a direct question.

"You've asked for a leave of absence in order to run as a Conservative candidate for the federal election. I want to know about your decision, because you gave the mayor assurance that you were going to finish your [council] term," Kelsey said.

"Really, quite frankly, I'm very disappointed."

Konanz responded: "I didn't know at the time that I would be selected as a candidate."

Kelsey then asked "Okay, were you running as a candidate?"

Konanz responded, in full, again: "I didn't know at the time that I would be selected as a candidate."

Four other people had publicly placed their names in the proverbial hat for the riding candidate role before the surprise announcement that Konanz was the pick. The local Conservative Party Electoral District Association did not get a formal vote.

Konanz will be on unpaid leave from her council role until election day, April 28. If she is elected, it is expected she will formally resign from council. If she is not elected, the unpaid leave will end and she will return to the council table.

Konanz's potentially temporary hiatus leaves city council with just four active members: Mayor Julius Bloomfield, and Couns. Isaac Gilbert, Ryan Graham and Campbell Watt. At least four members are required for quorum at meetings.

A by-election is taking place Saturday, April 5 to replace now-MLA Amelia Boultbee, and an additional seat is technically filled but inactive due to Coun. James Miller being on mandatory paid leave while he faces historical criminal charges.