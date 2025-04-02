Photo: Cannery Brewing

Tuesday was a big one for Penticton's Cannery Brewing, celebrating 24 years of craft beer.

"What started in 2000 as a dream shared by our original Brew Master Terry Schoffer with Ron and Patt Dyck has grown into a community driven brewery with deep roots in BC’s craft beer scene," they shared in a social media post.

"From our first batch brewed back on April 1, 2001 in the Cannery Trade Centre to the opening of our current taproom in 2015, every step has been about quality, creativity and bringing people together."

Cannery has become a well-loved staple of the community. From hosting the Mini Mural Auctions to Santa Clause fundraiser photos, the locally-owned and operated brewery continues to bring pints and nachos.

"Thank you for being part of our story. Whether you’ve been with us since Ron was making deliveries across the province in Skruffy the van or just discovered a new favourite on tap, we couldn’t have done it without you. Cheers to 24 years, and many more ahead!"