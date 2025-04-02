Penticton United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast sees big support from the local community

Casey Richardson

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

Hot breakfast sandwiches, coffees and plenty of goodies were handed out by the hundreds on Wednesday morning for the 13th annual drive-thru breakfast event in Penticton.

Organized by the United Way and the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre, breakfast was served up by donation from local organizations and community members.

The goal this year is to raise $20,000, which looked well in reach before 9 a.m., as the tally passed more than $15,000 and cars were still filling through.

"It's really great to see people coming out supporting the United Way. It's more than just a donation, it really is investing in your community," Lakeside GM Brannigan Mosses said.

"We all know kind of what's been going on in the world, and times can be tough, and this community never ceases to surprise me with their support for each other."

Heather van der Gaag, a campaign manager for United Way BC, said she's utilized their services in the past and knows how life-saving they can be.

"Personally, myself, 12 years was a single mom living on my own, lost my job, had no food in my cupboards and no money to be able to purchase any. I had four little kids looking at me. I had to reach out for food services. That's something that United Way provides," she shared.

"If I didn't have those services, I would have lost custody of my four kids, not because I was a bad parent, but purely because I couldn't afford that."

Her family also utilized their emergency services after being evacuated in 2023 due to the West Kelowna wildfires.

"When we raise money, it stays within that region, and I think that's really important for people to know. And if you don't need the services of United Way, be thankful that you don't and donate and give back. But if you do need services, please reach out, because that's what we're here for," she added.

This year focused on collecting funds for the United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund, United for BC Flood Response, and United for Ukraine.

"People in all of those three situations can experience unhoused issues and issues with food. So we're there to support that and to help [provide] relief during those emergency times," van der Gaag said.

Volunteers helped prepare 800 breakfast for this morning, supplied by the Lakeside, with sponsorships from Murray Buick GMC, Stutters Restorations, Cascades Casino, The Feedway, IGA, Apple Barn, Tim Hortons, and many others contributing.

"We're grateful for all of the sponsors. We're grateful for all of the volunteers, and so grateful for everybody that's coming down and making a donation to the United Way," Mosses said.

Traffic was steady since the ribbon cutting at 6:30 a.m., with volunteers, the local fire department, RCMP and elected officials on hand.

"It's just a really great time to celebrate community and what a difference we can make when we all come together," van der Gaag said.

To get involved in United Way and find more information about their organization, visit their website here.

Photo: Jasmine Aantjes

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

It's the big day in Penticton to support local youth and children by grabbing a special breakfast.

The United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast begins Wednesday morning at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, running from 6:30 to 9 a.m.

Donations will get people a ticket to a delicious hot breakfast, beverage, coupons and more, all available by donation to United Way British Columbia.

The breakfast bags will contain a hot breakfast sandwich — vegetarian options available — snacks and treats, including delicious options from Tim Hortons, and more, including potential prizes.

A minimum of $20 donation per bag is recommended.

There's snack for your furry friends too, thanks to the Penticton Feedway handing out a variety of treats and food giveaways for any doggy drive-thru guests (plus some for any cat friends back at home.)

All money raised through donations will go right back into supporting local United Way BC initiatives, including the United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund, United for BC Flood Response, and United for Ukraine.

These initiatives help with recovery and rebuilding of communities through funding, supplies and establishing long-term aid.

By supporting this year's Drive-Thru Breakfast, this will help people like 12-year-old Sofiia, who joined a traditional Ukrainian dance troupe, thanks to a United for Ukraine Local Love Fund.

"We instantly felt the support of the community," Sofiia's mother, Mariia, told United Way. "We were able to communicate not just with the Ukrainian people, but there are lots of English-speaking volunteers, so we could communicate with them, practice English and be friends."

Drive on up to the Lakeside Resort this morning and grab a bite for a great cause.